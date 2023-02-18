The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple fights that occurred at Thomas Stone High School on February 17, which required the response of patrol and school resource officers. Police responded to Westlake High School on February 14, 2023, a similar situation.

While some students were separated before police arrived, additional fights broke out, and officers had to intervene to de-escalate the situation.

A school resource officer is now investigating and considering criminal charges in consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office. The students involved may also face disciplinary action from the CCPS.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Cpl. Hillman at 301-609-3282 ext. 0607.