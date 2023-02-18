The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) has announced the 2022 NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction, and four members of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team have been recognized.

Senior Celina Kaufman, sophomores Jill Hayden and Jillian Mazingo, and first-year Jena Vanskiver were all named Scholars of Distinction. To qualify for this recognition, student-athletes must have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year. 2022 NFHCA Scholars of Distinction Credit: Bill Wood

Kaufman, a biology and neuroscience double major, is coming off her fourth consecutive selection to the NFHCA National Academic Squad. Hayden, a mathematics major with a minor in business, contributed three goals and an assist this season. Mazingo, a psychology major with an educational studies minor, saw action in six games this season. Vanskiver, a political science and history double major with a Spanish minor, started all 17 games for the Seahawks and was named to the All-Atlantic East Conference Second Team.

This year, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Middlebury College had the most student-athletes on the Scholars of Distinction list, with 11 honorees each. Since the inception of the Scholar of Distinction program in 2012, St. Mary’s College has had 12 Seahawks named Scholars of Distinction. The full list of NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction can be viewed on the NFHCA website.

Past Seahawk Scholars of Distinction