The Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in Leonardtown, MD, was the venue for the Maryland SkillsUSA Southern Regional Competition held on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The event was attended by students from the Forrest Center (FCTC) in St. Mary’s County, the Career & Technology Academy (CTA) in Calvert County, North Point High School (NP), and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center (Stethem) in Charles County. The competition showcased a broad range of skilled trades, with students participating in various contests. Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Students from FCTC, CTA, & NP made cables and troubleshot some network issues to compete in Internetworking Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Waiting to compete in First Aid/CPR Competition (students from CTA, FCTC, & Stethem) Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Competitors from the Digital Cinema Production competition pausing from presenting their scripts to the judges (students shown (not in order) Sam Hall, Makayla Maiers, Blake Hill, Victoria McCreary, Dominic Perrotta, Taylor Hill, Catherine Smith, and Wyatt Soellner) Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Lt. April Delabrer (Criminal Justice Instructor at FCTC) giving last minute pep talks to her Criminal Justice and CSI competitors Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools

SkillsUSA is a non-profit national education association that brings together students, teachers, and industry leaders to ensure America has a skilled workforce and to help each student excel. The organization serves middle-school, high-school, and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations. According to its website, SkillsUSA’s mission is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens.

Students who secured the first, second, and third places in each competition will advance to the state conference, which is part of the SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference. The event will take place on March 24-25, 2023, in the Anne Arundel County and Baltimore areas. Students who participated in state-only competitions will also advance to the state conference.

Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Kasey Wheeler from FCTC competing in Carpentry Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Nabil Guffey (Auto Service Technology Instructor at FCTC) overseeing a competitor for Light Maintenance and Repair. Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Various competitors from Advertising Design, Technical and Architectural Drafting after competing Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools

To accommodate students who could not participate due to low turnout or the lack of programs in their respective career fields at other high schools, some competitions were conducted locally at the respective schools. The local competitions were completed before the regional date, and the school has been noted for the same. In some schools, the top three students will proceed straight to the state conference.

The Maryland SkillsUSA Southern Regional Competition was a successful event, providing students with a platform to showcase their skills and compete with their peers. The participants, along with their teachers and mentors, now look forward to the state conference, where they will meet like-minded individuals and further hone their abilities in a competitive environment.

Contests results are as follows:

Advertising Design

Gold: Blake Brady, FCTC

Silver: Shyla Allgood, NP

Bronze: Yuki Ruiz, NP

Architectural Drafting

Gold: Nerissa Zobell, FCTC

Silver: Andrew Bethen, NP

Bronze: Sean Cooper, FCTC

Automotive Maintenance & Light Repair

Gold: Thomas Marshall, CTA

Silver: Aidan Klinc, NP

Bronze: Joshua Jones, NP

Automotive Service Technology

Gold: Angel Guzman, CTA

Silver: Brandon Gordon, NP

Bronze: Austin Howard, Stethem

Baking and Pastry Arts

Gold: Anna Tripp, FCTC

Silver: Tanner Gaton, CTA

Bronze: Danielle Washington, NP

Basic Health Care Skills

Gold: Manmeet Kaur, Stethem

Silver: Gracie Hutton, FCTC

Bronze: Amalachukwu Okaye, Stethem

Carpentry

Gold: Connor Wise, FCTC

Silver: Kasey Wheeler, FCTC

Bronze: Nathaniel Miliken, CTA

Cosmetology (CTA Only)

Gold: Adley Paau Pesquara, CTA

Silver: Lacey Hancock, CTA

Bronze: Casey Bowen, CTA

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI)

Gold: Gizelle Swann, Harlee Keen, & Kaelyn Buoy, NP

Silver: Madison Hurd, Aubrey Quiambas, & Aaliyah Davis, NP

Bronze: Amber Brown, Emma Hall, & Breanna Doyle, CTA

Criminal Justice

Gold: Keirstin Perez, NP

Silver: Madison Cookey, FCTC

Bronze: Aaron Sellow, NP

Culinary Arts

Gold: Jacob Adamson, CTA

Silver: Amy Ontko, CTA

Bronze: Quinn Maloit, CTA

Digital Cinema Production

Gold: Levi Maiers & Victoria McCreary, CTA

Silver: Taylor Hill & Catherine Smith, Stethem

Bronze: Sam Hall & Blake Hill, CTA

Electrical Construction Wiring

Gold: Victor Peña, NP

Silver: Matthew Strickland, FCTC

Bronze: Colton Raley, FCTC

Emergency Medical Technician

Gold: Caroline Robinson & Travis Winston, CTA

Silver: Christopher Bell & Kaelyn White, FCTC

Bronze: Hunter King & Kaileigh Weems, CTA

Firefighting

Gold: Riley Kulikowski, CTA

Silver: Cody Davenport, CTA

Bronze: Nick Boswell, CTA

First Aid/CPR

Gold: Amanda Hill, FCTC

Silver: Gabrielle Hicks, FCTC

Bronze: Amelia Whittington, FCTC

HVAC

Gold: William Walton, CTA

Silver: Jeffrey Wink, CTA

Bronze: Connor Finnegan, CTA

Internetworking

Gold: Amulya Akula, NP

Silver: Camille Van Erp, FCTC

Bronze: Weston Carr, FCTC

Nurse Assisting

Gold: Averi Lewis, CTA

Silver: Ali Alameer, FCTC

Bronze: Matthew Bowie, CTA

Sheet Metal

Gold: Luke Stevens, CTA

Silver: Nathan Lagimoniere, CTA

Bronze: Austin Crouse, CTA

TeamWorks (CTA Only)

Gold: Gariela Mejia Moran, Mason Kidwell, Tyler Smith, & Logan Kinner, CTA

Silver: Andrew Wroten, Ashley Zachary, Cameron Bowen, and Kira Paau, CTA

Technical Drafting

Gold: John Shorb, FCTC

Silver: Michael Owens, FCTC

Bronze: Jeff Martines, FCTC

Photography (CTA Only)

Gold: Nathan Coston, CTA

Silver: Waylon Trigger, CTA

Bronze: Charles Smith, CTA

Plumbing

Gold: Robert Phipps, CTA

Silver: Kaden Walp, CTA

Bronze: Jose Rodriguez, Stethem

Many industry partners volunteered their time creating, chairing, and judging competitions. Some donated supplies and materials for the competitions and prizes for the medalists. Thank you for your time and donation(s):