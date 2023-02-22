Avery Dwayne Lancaster, 35, of Bryans Road, MD Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

A man was arrested on February 18 after breaking into a home and threatening a homeowner with a firearm before fleeing the scene. According to police reports, officers responded to a call at 11:50 p.m. on February 16 in reference to a break-in at a home located in the 3000 block of Shurbeys Place in Bryans Road, MD.

Upon arrival, officers found that the suspect, identified as Avery Dwayne Lancaster, had already fled the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed that the homeowner had walked into her laundry room and found the suspect, whom she recognized, sleeping on the floor. When she confronted him, the suspect pulled out a firearm, pointed it at her, and threatened her before fleeing the house.

Following the incident, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Lancaster, who is a 35-year-old resident of Bryans Road. He was charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, use of a firearm during a crime, burglary, and other related charges. Authorities were on the lookout for Lancaster, and on February 18, he was observed standing outside the victim’s residence. Officers promptly responded to the scene and took Lancaster into custody, recovering a loaded firearm from his coat pocket.

Further investigation revealed that Lancaster was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction. He was transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was held without bond. A preliminary hearing was held on February 21, where a judge ordered that Lancaster be released from the detention center as long as he meets the conditions required for electronic monitoring.

Pfc. Welch #654 is investigating the case and is urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. The Charles County Sheriff’s Department has also advised residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood immediately.