Patuxent High School’s custodial staff discovered a minor sewage spill on the morning of February 21st.

The malfunctioning sanitary sewer pump station and related components caused an estimated 50-gallon discharge onto the school’s ground. However, the spill did not pose any threat to public health as no one, including students, staff, or members of the general public, was exposed to the sewage.

Authorities also reported that there is no evidence that the sewage reached any bodies of water. The custodial staff quickly contained the spill with the help of sewage pumping trucks and valve isolation. The affected area has already undergone repairs, and signage has been posted to indicate the contaminated area.

Calvert County Public Schools is readily available for anyone seeking more information on the spill. Despite the minor sewage spill, school officials have assured the community that the situation is under control.