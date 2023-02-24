As the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs prepare for their 15th Anniversary Season, the team announced the addition of three players to their roster. Left-handed pitcher Sandro Cabrera and infielder Jose Rosario will be joining the team as newcomers, while utility player Ian Yetsko returns for his second season with the Blue Crabs.

Cabrera, who was acquired from the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League in February for two players to be named later, started his professional career with the San Francisco Giants and spent five seasons in their farm system. Last year, Cabrera had an impressive season with the Wild Things, starting in 16 games and recording 91 strikeouts and a 3.42 ERA in 104.1 innings pitched. His outstanding performance earned him the seventh-best ERA in the Frontier League. Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Rosario was acquired in a trade with the Charleston Dirty Birds in exchange for starting pitcher Eddie Butler. The infielder signed with the New York Yankees in 2009 and remained with the organization until 2017, when he signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox. Last season, Rosario played in just 10 games for the Dirty Birds and spent most of his time with the Gateway Grizzlies.

Returning to the Blue Crabs for his second season is utility player Ian Yetsko, who played in 72 games for the team in 2022. Yetsko, a native of DeWitt, MI, proved to be a valuable player for the Blue Crabs, playing multiple positions including third base, second base, shortstop, and left field. He finished the season with a .255 batting average, 12 doubles, and 21 RBIs.

The Blue Crabs are excited to welcome these talented players to the team as they prepare for the upcoming season. With Opening Day set for April 28th, fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the 2023 season and the release of the team’s promotional schedule. Crustacean Nation is sure to show up in full force to support their team.