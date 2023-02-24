Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County is pleased to announce the 16th annual Looking for Trouble 5K and Dance-a-Thon. This year’s event will occur on Saturday, March 25, on the Three Notch Trail, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Northern Senior Center located at 29655 Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall.

The event promises to be a fun-filled day for all participants as they gather their friends and dress as their favorite superheroes. In addition to the 5K race, this year’s event features a dance-a-thon, where participants can dance their troubles away.

Looking for Trouble is an important event that supports the work of Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County, which provides conflict management education, coaching, and mediation services at no cost to people experiencing conflict in their lives. Mediation provides support for people to find their solutions to disputes, empowering them to transform conflict into a conversation.

“Who are everyday heroes?” asks Mia Bowers, executive director of Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County. “The everyday hero is within every single human being on this planet and is expressed by simple, ordinary actions. Heroes do simple acts of kindness, courage, and love. Assemble your Hero Squad and help tackle conflict in St. Mary’s County.”

Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County encourages community organizations to become a sponsor and join in this year’s festivities. So, gather your team and meet us at the starting line!

To register for the Looking for Trouble 5K & Dance-a-Thon or learn more about community mediation services, please go online to CommunityMediationSMC.org. Let us all come together and celebrate the spirit of heroism in everyday life!