St. Mary’s County residents looking to dispose of personal documents and unwanted medications have an opportunity to do so safely and securely at the upcoming Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day. The event, a collaborative effort between several county departments, will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Department of Aging & Human Services, located at 41780 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day offers residents a chance to securely dispose of their personal documents and medical waste, including unused, unwanted, or expired medications, free of charge. Along with shredding services and medication collection, attendees can also safely dispose of medical sharps, such as needles, lancets, and syringes.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation are joining forces to make this event possible.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is committed to keeping residents informed and safe in their homes. This event is just one of many initiatives the department takes to promote community health and wellbeing.

For those unable to attend the event, the St. Mary’s County Health Department provides year-round resources for safe disposal of medications and medical sharps. Their website, smchd.org/disposal, offers information on local medication take-back programs and safe disposal methods.

Residents interested in attending the Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day can contact Sarah Miller at sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov or (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073 for more information.