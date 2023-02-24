St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s basketball team may not have made it to the top of the leaderboard this season, but they had one standout player who shone bright amongst his peers.

Senior Daryn Alexander, hailing from Twinbrook, MD and representing Richard Montgomery, was the sole player from his team to make it to the prestigious 2022-23 Men’s Basketball All-United East Conference Teams.

Announced on Thursday morning by the conference office, Alexander made his mark on the All-United East Second Team for the second year in a row, a true testament to his skills and hard work on the court. The Seahawk star brought his A-game every time he stepped onto the court, proving his worth as a two-time all-star and leaving a lasting legacy as he wraps up his collegiate basketball career.

While St. Mary’s College didn’t finish the season as strong as they might have hoped, they can still hold their heads high with a 12-13 (7-9 UEC) record. The team won four of its last five games, finishing the season on a high note and proving that they have what it takes to compete against some of the best teams in the conference. With Alexander leading the charge, there’s no doubt that the Seahawk’s future is looking bright.