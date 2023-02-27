In the opening round of the United East Conference Tournament, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team faced off against the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions. Despite a strong first half by the Seahawks, the Nittany Lions emerged victorious with a final score of 71-54.

The game started with both teams exchanging baskets, but the Nittany Lions held a slim lead of 13-11 after the first quarter. The Seahawks fought back in the second quarter, going on a 9-0 run to recapture the lead. Tray Mobray and Karon Williams were instrumental in swinging the momentum back in favor of St. Mary’s, but the Nittany Lions fought back to make it 26-22 in favor of the Seahawks at halftime.

In the second half, the Nittany Lions went on a 9-0 run to take a 45-36 lead into the final quarter. Karon Williams continued to put up a fight, scoring 12 of the Seahawks’ 18 fourth quarter points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Harrisburg lead. Williams finished the game with a game-high 22 points, while Tray Mobray contributed 16 points and four rebounds.

With this loss, the season has concluded for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team. The Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions move on to the next round of the United East Conference Tournament.