The U.S. Postal Service has issued a new high-denomination stamp that celebrates the mathematical symmetry of flowers. The $10 Floral Geometry stamp was unveiled at the San Diego Stamp Show during a dedication ceremony held today.

The new stamp complements similar $2 and $5 stamps that were issued in 2022. The Floral Geometry stamps lend a contemporary appearance to packages, large envelopes and other mailings.

The idea for the Floral Geometry stamps originated from an exploration of the patterns found in nature, specifically the symmetry of flowers. The designs feature a series of overlapping geometric shapes – circles, ovals, and triangles – that reflect the symmetry of floral patterns. As the stamp denominations rise from $2 to $5 to $10, the designs become more complex.

The watercolor backgrounds of the stamps were painted by hand and scanned. The background for the $10 stamp is red, and white geometric lines and typography were added digitally. A foil treatment was also used to add a stylish glimmer.

The Floral Geometry stamps were designed and created by the firm Spaeth Hill, with Antonio Alcalá serving as the art director.

The $10 Floral Geometry stamp will be issued in panes of four. This new stamp, along with the $2 and $5 stamps, adds to the Postal Service’s collection of contemporary stamps that offer a unique and artistic touch to mailings.