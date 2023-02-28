The cannabis plant contains different parts. Its main parts are the leaves, stem, and flower. Cannabis flower is the part that is most commonly consumed. Users roll it into a joint, some vape it, while others use it for cooking. The flower contains high amounts of cannabinoids.

It is a good source of THC and CBD. It also contains high amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and trichomes, often used to add aroma to oils. To know if cannabis flower is high quality, you need to use your sense of smell, touch, sight, and taste. Here are five things to know about cannabis flowers.

Cannabis flower refers to the dried bud

When you hear cannabis flowers mentioned, what should come into your mind is the dried bud. Flower is the female part of the plant and is also called nug or cola. When a cannabis plant matures, the flower is what is harvested. It is then dried, cured, and distributed to dispensaries. Flowers are made into different product categories.

Flower features the full cannabinoids spectrum that makes users feel high. It has a variety of aromas often used in cannabis oils. Researchers are yet to discover all the chemicals found in cannabis flowers.

There are different types of cannabis flower

Scientists are still researching the different types of cannabis flowers. Currently, most dispensaries stock three main types of cannabis flower.

Sativa flower: Sativa flower comes from the Sativa weed indigenous to Eastern Asia. It is commonly used to make cannabis-infused food, for recreation, and as medicine.

Indica flower: Indica cannabis grows faster than Sativa. It produces more flowers and has a higher ratio of CBD and THC. The flower contains a high level of relaxation and therapeutic qualities.

There are different ways to consume cannabis flowers

Flowers can be consumed in a variety of ways depending on user preference. Smoking is the most common method where users prepare joints, also known as cannabis cigarettes.

Users may also smoke flowers using a pipe, blunt, or bong. Another method for consuming flowers is vaping. Users vaporize it using a vape pen, tabletop vaporizer, or portable vaporizer.

To test flower quality, you must use all your senses

Flower quality may differ from one seller to the next. To determine if it is of good quality, you need to use your sense of smell, sight, taste, and touch. Cannabis Flowers that display a vibrant color show it was well cultivated and curated. The color may range from blue to orange and purple.

Flowers have a high concentration of trichomes which give their products a pleasant aroma. Good quality flowers may emit a citrus, earthly, or fruity smell. When touched, a good-quality flower feels thick and dense. It might break but does not crumble, and it feels sticky on the fingers.

Cannabis flowers are good for your health

Cannabis flower is used to make a variety of products with different medicinal values. It has high levels of CBD, helping in the management of pain and the treatment of different types of diseases. It is useful in relieving migraines, chronic pain, anxiety, and depression and improving mood. It helps boost appetite and treat epilepsy, cancer, and muscle spasms. Scientists are still discovering more conditions that can be treated using CBD.

Conclusion

Cannabis flowers can be smoked, vaped, or consumed as edible products. It contains high CBD levels, mainly used as medicine and THC, which make users feel high. Flowers can be obtained from Sativa, Indica, or a hybrid of both varieties. To test flower quality, the user must use his sense of smell, sight, touch, and taste.