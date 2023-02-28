Small towns are increasingly becoming popular destinations for travelers looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of the big city. The relaxed and authentic experience that small towns offer is a refreshing change of pace from traditional vacation spots. These towns often have a strong sense of community and a slower pace of life, which allows visitors to connect with the local culture.

To find the top small towns to visit in 2023, FamilyDestinationsGuide.com conducted a survey of 3,000 families across the country. After tallying the results, the top 150 small towns were revealed.

Holualoa, a tiny village on the western coast of the Big Island in Hawaii, is topping the list at number one. Known for its charm and proximity to Kona coffee country, Holualoa is located on the slopes of the Hualalai volcano. Visitors can enjoy a caffeine fix from one of the 600 coffee farms in the area and attend the annual Kona Coffee Festival held every November.

Ely, a former mining mountain town in Nevada, came in at number two. Visitors can explore the nearby Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historical Park, where giant beehive-shaped ovens were used to process silver ore. The town is also home to the Great Basin National Park, where visitors can take a guided tour of the Lehman Caves or go on scenic hikes such as the Island Forest Trail or Bristlecone Pine Trail.

Anna Maria Island on Florida’s Gulf Coast came in at number three. The island showcases how “Old Florida” used to be with its pastel-colored clapboard houses and old-timey storefronts.

Maryland also had several towns in the top 150, with St. Mary’s City at number 61. Visitors can explore the historic downtown area, take a boat tour of the harbor, or visit the Maryland Dove, a replica of the first ship to bring settlers to the area. Other Maryland towns on the list include Bel Air at 97th and Ellicott City at 138th. Credit: VisitMaryland.org Credit: Historic St. Mary's City / Historic St. Mary's City

“Visiting small towns has become increasingly popular as travelers seek authentic and personalized experiences that provide a break from the fast-paced, commercialized world. These hidden gems offer a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the local culture, connect with friendly communities, and escape the stress of everyday life,” says Rose Ackermann of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.

Hawaii and Alaska had two towns in the top 10 due to their stunning natural scenery. Old Koloa Town in Hawaii and Sitka and Ketchikan in Alaska were among the most popular small towns to visit in 2023.

As travelers continue seeking authentic experiences, small towns will remain a popular destination for years to come.