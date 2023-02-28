In an exciting start to the spring tennis season, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team took on the Mustangs of Stevenson University in their first home match. The Seahawks were able to secure a resounding victory with a score of 7-2.

Despite starting off on the back foot in the doubles matches, the Seahawks were able to claw their way back. The senior captain Hannah Gorel and sophomore Diana Levit suffered a narrow defeat in the number one spot. However, the duo of Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson provided a much-needed boost in the number two spot, securing an 8-1 victory. Giselle Harris and Ellie Walter completed the comeback, clinching an 8-6 victory in the swing match. Anderson (pictured) took victories against Stevenson in both singles and doubles. Credit: Nairem Moran

The Seahawks’ momentum carried over into the singles matches, where they dominated the Mustangs. Although Diana Levit fought hard in her first set, she was ultimately outdone by the Mustangs. However, the Seahawks were quick to bounce back, with Hannah Gorel and Amber Manspeaker winning their respective matches with ease. Sydney Anderson continued the Seahawks’ winning run, while Giselle Harris and Ellie Walter both secured victories to seal the win for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks’ impressive performance sets the tone for what is sure to be an exciting season of tennis. Their next game will be on Saturday, March 4th, where they will host the Gophers of Goucher College at home. The team will be looking to build on their momentum and continue their winning run.