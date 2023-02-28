The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team faced a tough opponent in their third game of the 2023 season. Despite an impressive performance from sophomore midfielder Colin Horton, who scored four goals, the Seahawks came up short against the No. 18/25 Roanoke College.

In a non-conference matchup on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26), Roanoke dominated the second half and handed St. Mary’s their first loss of the season with a final score of 16-9.

The game started rough for the Seahawks as Roanoke scored four unanswered goals after Horton’s opening strike. St. Mary’s rallied in the second quarter, with Horton scoring twice and sophomore attacker Hailey Betch providing two assists. They headed into halftime trailing by only one goal.

However, Roanoke tightened up their defense in the third quarter, allowing St. Mary’s only one goal, and pulled ahead to a six-goal lead by the end of the game.

St. Mary’s dominated the circle, winning 22 out of 30 draw controls, but Roanoke held the advantage in shots and ground balls. Junior goalie Maddie Clemmer made a season-high 11 saves, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Roanoke’s offense, led by Grace Koutouzis’ four goals and two assists.

Colin Horton vs. Stockton (2.18.23) Credit: Bill Wood

The Seahawks will look to bounce back when they face Randolph-Macon on March 4th at JLR Stadium in St. Mary’s City, Maryland.