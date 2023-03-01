Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is dedicated to building relationships and strengthening ties between schools and the communities they serve. Recognizing the benefits of cooperation and accountability in supporting a child’s future and enhancing the relationships between educators and community members, the CCPS Department of Community Engagement and Equity (DCEE) has launched an application process for organizations interested in becoming CCPS Partner in Education.

“A strong, successful school system is supported by engaged families, community members, businesses, and organizations. They are partners in education,” said Sylvia Royster, director of the DCEE. “By forming and fostering connections between schools and the community, educational outcomes are enhanced, the wellbeing of children is improved, and partnerships are enriched.”

The CCPS Partner in Education program includes several categories, including monetary donations, in-kind donations, education/tutoring programs, training/professional development programs, and mentoring programs. The DCEE will screen interest applications, sending an email confirmation to the address from which the application was submitted. If the interest application meets approval, DCEE staff will provide the applicant with a link to complete additional paperwork.

“Partners in Education must compliment and support the CCPS strategic plan, increasing student achievement, access, and opportunity as well as the school culture and climate,” said Royster. “The opportunities provided by partners can take the form of education and training, career exploration, mentorships and networking, internships and apprenticeships, and financially supporting instruction.”

During the application process, individuals or representatives of organizations will be prompted to provide pertinent information such as program objectives and budgets. Those making monetary or in-kind donations must make gifts that satisfy the CCPS Superintendent Rule 3250. CCPS staff will review each application with final approval provided through the DCEE. Partner organizations and individuals may be required to complete mandatory CCPS safety requirements, including undergoing a background check through Sterling Check.

“CCPS allows community groups and nonprofit organizations to use school facilities for legitimate purposes that do not interfere with any school programs,” said Royster. “The use of facilities application and information can be found under the Community section of www.ccboe.com.”

The DCEE will notify principals that an organization has been approved to work with their respective schools. From there, the principal or a designee will reach out to the Partner in Education’s point of contact and plan the partnership’s next steps. Principals will contact Royster with any questions and for additional support.

To apply to become a CCPS Partner in Education, visit the Community Partner in Education Application page on the CCPS website. More information about the DCEE and its programs can also be found on the website.

Various stakeholders have applauded this initiative, including parents, community members, and educators. The partnership between schools and the community is vital for children’s overall development and future success.

“I am so excited to see CCPS reaching out to the community and inviting them to be a part of the education process,” said Sarah Johnson, a parent of two CCPS students. “As a parent, I want to know that my children are being supported and receiving the best education possible. This program is a step in the right direction.”

Similarly, community members have also shown support for the initiative.

“The education of our children is important for the future of our community,” said John Davis, a resident of Charles County. “I applaud CCPS for reaching out and involving the community in the education process. Together, we can create a brighter future for our children.”

The CCPS Partner in Education program is a great opportunity for organizations to get involved in their local community and make a difference in the lives of children. By partnering with CCPS, organizations can help provide students with the tools they need to succeed and create a brighter future for everyone.