Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), in partnership with the Charles County Parent Center and the Parents’ Place of Maryland, is all set to host its annual Special Education Expo conference on Saturday, March 18. The conference is aimed at families of students who receive special education services in CCPS and is entirely free of cost.

The one-day event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in person at North Point High School, and attendees can participate in in-depth presentations and Q&A sessions. A continental breakfast will be available from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. The event will be opened by Tia McKinnon, Ed.D., CCPS director of special education services, and Missy Alexander, director of education of the Parents’ Place of Maryland.

Interested participants can find each session’s conference schedule and descriptions on the event website. Those wishing to attend the conference must register online or by phone by Friday, March 10. Childcare services will be provided to attendees who register in advance.

To register online, please visit https://forms.office.com/r/SVJjQz7FMW. For those who prefer to register by phone, call 240-776-5217. If you have any questions, please email igist@ccboe.com or call 240-776-5217.

The Charles County Special Education Expo conference is an excellent opportunity for parents of children receiving special education services to connect, learn, and share their experiences.