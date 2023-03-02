Cedar Point Federal Credit Union is making a difference in the lives of children in South Africa through its employee, who is on a mission to donate 1000 books to the Amaro Literacy Mission.

The credit union encourages the community to get involved and help by dropping off new or lightly used books at any branch. The program accepts all picture or chapter books appropriate for ages 5-18.

The Amaro Literacy Mission is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to improving literacy rates in South Africa by providing access to books and building libraries in schools. Cedar Point’s employee and his family will be visiting South Africa to help schools build libraries with the books the credit union collects.

To help support this worthy cause, Cedar Point will be hosting a Book Drive in the parking lot of its Headquarters building on Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. The event will include baked goods from A Heavenly Taste Bakery. The Book Drive is located at 22745 Maple Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Cedar Point thanks the community in advance for their generosity and hopes to see them at the Book Drive. For any questions or concerns, please get in touch with marketing@cpfcu.com.