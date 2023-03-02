Parents and guardians of children who receive special education services in Maryland have been mailed a survey by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). The Maryland Special Education Parent Involvement Survey aims to gather feedback on how schools can better partner with parents to improve special education and related services.

The survey is part of MSDE’s efforts to improve special education services in school systems throughout Maryland, including Charles County Public Schools (CCPS). Parents and guardians are encouraged to complete the survey and return the hard copy in the postage-paid envelope provided by May 19. The survey can also be completed online at www.mdparentsurvey.com.

Kenneth Hudock with MSDE is available to answer any questions parents or guardians may have about the survey. He can be reached at 410-767-7770 or Kenneth.Hudock@maryland.gov.

This survey presents an opportunity for parents and guardians to make their voices heard and to help shape the future of special education services in Maryland. By providing feedback, parents and guardians can help ensure that their children receive the best possible education and related services.