St. Mary’s County Public Schools is set to offer free breakfast to all students to celebrate National School Breakfast Week, which takes place from March 6-10, 2023. The school district hopes to encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available with school breakfast. The kickoff celebration for the event will be held at Evergreen Elementary School on Monday, March 6.

According to the USDA School Breakfast Program, over 14 million students benefit daily from the initiative. Research shows that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to perform better academically, score higher on standardized tests, concentrate and remember better, be more alert, and maintain a healthy weight.

This year’s National School Breakfast Week campaign theme is “Dig Into School Breakfast,” which reminds the school community of the healthy and energizing start that students get from school breakfast. During the week, students will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm for school breakfast through special menus, cafeteria events, and more.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will also participate in the Hear the Maryland Crunch initiative with students at Ridge Elementary School on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This annual synchronized apple-crunch event aims to highlight the importance of the school breakfast program in ensuring that all students start the day with the necessary nutrition to learn and grow.

Megan Doran, Director of Food and Nutrition Services, says, “A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students get the best education they can. National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the healthy, great tasting and appealing choices we offer.”

St. Mary’s County Public Schools serves over 800,000 breakfast meals yearly through the federally funded School Breakfast Program. School nutrition professionals in the district prepare breakfast and lunches daily that meet federal nutrition standards, limiting fat, calories, and sodium while encouraging students to choose from the fruits, vegetables, and whole grains offered with school meals.