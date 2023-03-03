The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is contacting public and private non-profit organizations to serve as meal sites for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) in 2023. The SFSP is a federally funded program that provides free, nutritious meals to children and teens during the summer months when schools are not in session.

Last year, organizations participating in the SFSP provided over 7.2 million meals to children and teens across Maryland at almost 1,400 sites. MSDE is committed to increasing access to the program and helping close the nutrition gap between the end of one school year and the beginning of the next.

“Food insecurity during summer months is a significant issue facing children and teens in Maryland,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “The Summer Food Service Program provides a vital support network of free meal sites across the State, and I encourage any families in need of these meals to take advantage of this program.”

The SFSP reimburses organizations that sponsor sites to serve nutritious meals to children. The sites are located in areas where at least 50% of households qualify for free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program, or 50% of the children enrolled in a summer program qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Most organizations may be reimbursed for up to two meals or snacks per child per day, while camps and migrant programs may be reimbursed for up to three meals per child daily. All meals and snacks must meet federal nutrition standards.

The SFSP is open to children and teens who participate during the school year in a public or private non-profit school, ages 18 and under, as well as individuals over 18 who have a mental or physical disability.

The deadline for applying to be a summer meal site is June 15, 2023. Organizations interested in participating in the SFSP should contact Sara Brandt at MSDE’s Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs at 410-767-0201 or at sara.brandt@maryland.gov. For more information about the SFSP, visit www.eatsmartmaryland.org.