The North Beach community is grieving the loss of Tom Crockett, a former Town Councilman, and beloved business owner. Crockett, who owned and operated Tans Cycles Parts in North Beach for over 40 years, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of community service and entrepreneurship.

In his early twenties, Crockett started Tans Cycles Parts, a motorcycle parts and accessory shop specializing in servicing Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Over the years, he became a fixture in the North Beach business community, known for his exceptional customer service and dedication to his craft.

Crockett’s love for trains also became his passion, and he began collecting various train sets. He set up his first train display inside Tans during the holiday season of the year 2000, and each year thereafter, his train displays grew to the point that he had to clear his motorcycle showroom to make room for the trains. People would come from near and far to see the holiday train displays, a testament to Crockett’s creativity and love for his community.

The news of Crockett’s passing has left the North Beach community deeply saddened. Mayor Benton, Town Council, and Town Staff have all offered their condolences to Crockett’s family and friends during this difficult time. Crockett’s contributions to the community will not be forgotten, and his memory will continue to live on.