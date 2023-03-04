Four St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team members recently traveled to New York, New York, to compete in the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference Indoor Championships. Betsy Robey, Alana Thompson, Brittney Douglas, and Lauren Sapp competed together in the Women’s Distance Medley, and their performance was nothing short of remarkable.

On Friday afternoon, the Seahawks completed their Indoor Championship showing with the quartet’s participation in the Women’s Distance Medley. The four runners competed fiercely and broke the school record with a time of 13:32.98, which was a massive improvement over the previous record of 14:07.83.

The women’s victory was a collective effort that propelled the team to a new level of achievement. The record-breaking feat is an exceptional accomplishment that showcases the talent and dedication of the St. Mary’s College Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team.