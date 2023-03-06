Ronell Aki Bradshaw, 23, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On March 2 at 10:06 p.m., an officer in Waldorf observed a passenger vehicle in the area of Smallwood Drive and St. Patrick’s Drive that was displaying tags that were issued to another vehicle. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled, but the Neighborhood Enforcement Team searched the area and found the vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Night Heron Court.

A man was seen walking away from the vehicle, and when officers attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. The man, identified as Ronell Aki Bradshaw, 23, of Waldorf, was apprehended after a brief foot chase and found to be in possession of the key fob for the stolen vehicle. Investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from Baltimore City.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located a shotgun, ammunition, and a pound of marijuana. Bradshaw was arrested and charged with the theft of the vehicle, possession with intent to distribute, a weapons violation, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, and other related charges.

On March 3, a district court judge ordered that Bradshaw be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The Neighborhood Enforcement Team investigated