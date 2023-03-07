Maximilian X. Robinson, 29, Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Huntingtown man with first-degree arson after he poured gasoline and later set his home on fire. Maximilian X. Robinson, 29, caused approximately $15,000 in damages in the incident that took place on February 27, 2023, at 3340 Ben Oak Drive.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m., where Robinson was reported to have poured gasoline on himself and other items. During the call, he ignited clothing in a closet. Deputies arrived on the scene and ensured everyone had safely escaped before attempting to extinguish the fire. Firefighters arrived later and were able to contain the fire.

According to investigators, Robinson intentionally set the fire. His father was home at the time and had to be hospitalized for burns sustained while trying to put out the fire.

Robinson was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center for evaluation after the incident. He was later taken into custody on an arrest warrant and transported to Calvert County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

The motive behind Robinson’s actions remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing.