Lexington Park attorney Sue Ann Armitage has been recognized as one of Maryland’s top family law attorneys. The Daily Record, a Baltimore-based publication focused on business, law, and government named Armitage to its Power List of family law attorneys. Armitage was one of only twenty-five attorneys in the state to receive this prestigious honor.

The Power List recognizes “the most influential figures in law, higher education, health care, business, financial services, and other fields.” The recipients in the legal category are recognized as “the finest practitioners in this complex legal field in Maryland.”

Armitage has practiced law in Lexington Park for thirty years, and she founded her law firm in 1992. She grew up in St. Mary’s County and attended schools there. In addition to her legal work, Armitage is also active in the community. She serves on the Boards of Directors for St. Mary’s Ryken High School, the St. Mary’s County Bar Association, and Bay Montessori School. She has also received the Maryland Bar Association’s Pro Bono Service Award and was named a Leader in Law in 2021.

The Daily Record’s Editorial Leadership Team selected Armitage for the Power List honor. As a recipient of this accolade, Armitage joins the ranks of Maryland’s most influential and respected legal professionals.