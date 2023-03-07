North Point High School hosted a career fair on Feb. 28 for the school’s upperclassmen. The fair was designed to provide students with information about career opportunities and pathways they may not have been aware of. The event was open to all North Point juniors and seniors, but the target audience was students who have yet to choose a career goal. North Point High School student Ethan Camp speaks with a representative of the National Electrical Contractors Association during a Career Fair held recently at the school. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Over 35 representatives of local businesses, unions, branches of the U.S. military, local and state law enforcement, and local and state government agencies were present at the career fair. Students had the opportunity to speak with these representatives and learn about different career paths available to them.

The career fair was a huge success, with nearly 500 students participating in the event. Many students could discover careers they did not know existed, and many left feeling more informed and confident about their future career paths.

North Point High School students Caleb Coleman, Giselle LeBlanc and Elle Wright talk with a representative of a potential career during a Career Fair. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Following the success of the career fair, school staff is planning to make it an annual event. The school hopes to continue providing valuable resources and opportunities for students to learn about and explore different career options.