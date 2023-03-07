Percy Alexander Martin, Jr., 27, of Dumfries Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

A routine traffic stop in Waldorf led to the arrest of Percy Alexander Martin, Jr., 27, of Dumfries, for drug distribution and gun charges.

According to Officer J. Gordon, on March 5 at around 1:21 a.m., a vehicle was pulled over on Middletown Road and McDaniel Road in Waldorf for speeding. Upon approaching the driver, the officer detected the smell of marijuana. A subsequent vehicle search uncovered a loaded handgun and over 500 grams of marijuana, packaged for distribution and other drug paraphernalia.

Martin was taken into custody and charged with CDS distribution with a firearm and other related gun charges. On March 6, Martin appeared before a judge who ordered his release on personal recognizance.

This arrest is a reminder of the dangers posed by drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office works tirelessly to keep our communities safe.