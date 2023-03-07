On March 6th, a patrol officer in Bryans Road, Charles County, observed a vehicle being driven recklessly on Billingsley Road. The officer then ran a check on the vehicle’s registration, which revealed it had been reported stolen. The officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled, leading to a high-speed chase.

The vehicle continued to travel at high speed along Billingsley Road towards White Plains before turning onto Crain Highway, travelling south in the northbound lanes. However, the vehicle eventually crashed at Willets Crossing Road in White Plains.

All five occupants in the vehicle fled the scene on foot, but officers quickly apprehended them. Among them were two adults and three juveniles. 18-year-old Shayne D’Lontay Watson, from White Plains, was arrested and charged with the motor vehicle theft. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Jaylon Ahmod Hall, also from White Plains, was charged with the theft of the motor vehicle and trespassing. The three juveniles were charged on juvenile offense reports and were later released to their parents.

Following the arrests, Officer D. Graham led the investigation, which led to a district court commissioner ordering that Watson and Hall be released from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance on March 7th.

In conclusion, the swift response by the Charles County officers in this case led to the successful recovery of a stolen vehicle, and the apprehension of all occupants involved. Their efforts ensured that the culprits would face justice.