The Town of Chesapeake Beach will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in the Richfield Station community in March. The testing will begin on the morning of March 28th and will be completed on March 29th. The study will involve the opening and entering of manholes in the streets and public utility easements.

The primary goal of the testing is to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke used in these tests is a special synthetic smoke that is manufactured for this purpose. It leaves no residuals or stains and has no effect on plant or animal life. The smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation.

The plumbing appliances in your house or building are connected to the sanitary sewer system. Some smoke may enter your home or place of business if there is a defect such as vents connected to your building’s sewer pipes being inadequate, defective, or improperly installed. Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains can also be dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing. Pipes, connections, and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your buildings may also be damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or be improperly installed.

All residents are advised to run water in sinks or drains that may not be used on a regular basis to keep water in the trap of that fixture to keep sewer gases from entering your home. If traces of smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer may also enter. These can be both unpleasant and dangerous, as well as a health risk to the occupants.

The information gained from this testing will be used to improve your sewer services and will help reduce the overall cost to the utility system. Should you have any questions on this matter prior to the testing, please contact Town Hall during regular business hours at 410-257-2230.

In case smoke enters your home or business, locate the Town of Chesapeake Beach Public Works staff who will be in the street while the test is occurring. If you have smoke enter your home and do not see Public Works in the street, then call 443-624-0469.