Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s, a private classical high school in the Catholic tradition, is proud to announce that Dr. Peter Kreeft, Professor of Philosophy at Boston College, will be the keynote speaker at the school’s Spring Gala on April 22, 2023. The event will take place at the Monsignor Harris Center at St. John Francis Regis Church in Hollywood, MD.

Dr. Peter Kreeft

“We are delighted that Professor Kreeft has agreed to speak at our Spring Gala,” said Chesterton Academy’s Headmaster Andrew Pudysz. “He has been called the ‘G.K. Chesterton of today’ and is sure to fill us with wisdom expressed with insight and his distinctive wit.”

Dr. Kreeft is a renowned writer and speaker, with nearly one hundred books to his name. He has commented extensively on the writings of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien, and his works include Confessions of a Cafeteria Catholic, Food for the Soul, How to be Holy: First Steps in Becoming a Saint, and Prayer for Beginners.

“Classical schools such Chesterton Academy enrich students’ minds and souls and direct them toward a life of virtue,” said Professor Kreeft. “And living virtuously is the pathway toward the ultimate goal for us all which, of course, is to become saints in Heaven.”

Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s is part of the Chesterton Schools Network, which comprises almost fifty academies across the US and Canada, and is one of two Chesterton Academies in Maryland. The school is located on the campus of Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville and is a member of the National Association of Private Catholic and Independent Schools.

Tickets for the Gala are available for purchase at https://www.chestertonstmarys.org/gala2023tickets. Table sponsorships are also available, including the Be The Light Sponsorship, which includes a brunch with Dr. Kreeft the following day.

For more information, visit https://www.chestertonstmarys.org or email staffing@chestertonstmarys.org.