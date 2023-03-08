The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is promoting Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, which runs from March 6-12. The goal of the week is to encourage all Marylanders to be proactive and check their vehicles for open recalls, and to have any outstanding recalls resolved immediately. All recall repairs are free at an authorized dealership.

MDOT MVA Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said, “Keeping our roadways safe is everyone’s responsibility. If left unrepaired, safety recalls can put lives at risk. Service open recalls in a timely fashion and drive with confidence.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 1,093 safety recalls affecting more than 34 million vehicles and other automotive equipment in the United States in 2021. Checking for safety recalls should be a part of the vehicle’s maintenance routine, similar to checking oil and tire pressure. Recall repairs can also help improve the longevity of a vehicle and avoid costly repairs or damage.

In 2018, Maryland became one of the first states in the nation to inform drivers of open vehicle safety recalls through registration renewal notices, which are sent to vehicle owners every two years. Although grant funding for the program ended in 2020, the MDOT MVA continued the recall notification service due to its success.

In addition to the notices sent with vehicle registration renewals, customers can check for open recalls in several ways, including using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check for recalls on NHTSA.gov/recalls, signing up for alerts, or downloading the SaferCar app.

If you discover a safety recall, repair it immediately by contacting your local dealer to schedule a recall repair as soon as possible. If you think you may have a safety-related defect that is not part of a current recall, contact the NHTSA online or call the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

MDOT MVA is reminding everyone that vehicle safety is a shared responsibility, and all drivers should check their vehicle’s recall status and have any open recalls resolved immediately to keep our roads safe.