Fifteen artworks created by students in Theresa Alo’s art classes at North Point High School have been selected for display in the Vibe Check: A Teen Art Exhibition at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in Solomons. The exhibition features the work of teens aged 13 to 19, and North Point senior Lydia Wiles was chosen as one of the exhibit’s winners for her photograph, “Game Over.” North Point High School senior, Lydia Wiles, left, and her art teacher, Theresa Alo, attend Vibe Check: A Teen Art Exhibition at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Lydia Wiles, a senior at North Point High School, was awarded for a photograph she took, “Game Over.” Wiles photograph, and the works of other North Point students, are on display this month at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in Solomons. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The photograph features two North Point football players in uniform sitting on the sidelines of an evening football field. One player is looking ahead; the other is looking to his left, ostensibly toward the field. Wiles received a cash award for her entry, which Sarah Cappo selected, the juror for the show and teen program specialist at Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

In addition to Wiles’ piece, 14 other pieces submitted by North Point students were selected for display in the gallery. They include a range of pieces from seniors, juniors, sophomores, and even a freshman. The exhibit is open through March 26 in the main gallery at Annmarie Gardens Sculpture Garden and Arts Center and is free for all visitors.

Including “Game Over,” the work of 15 North Point students was selected to be displayed at Annmarie Gardens in Solomons during the Vibe Check show. They include:

Alanna Austin, senior, “Am I in Trouble?”

Christine Baker, senior, “Introspective.”

Tanya Burke, sophomore, “OMG is that you?”

Jamie Caero, sophomore, “Extreme Expression Collage.”

Camille Emerson, senior, “Empty Bench.”

Saniya Kelly, junior, “Through the Grapevine”

Ash Leonard, senior, “Bound.”

Christian Muschette, sophomore, “My Separation” and “Personal Expression.”

Sierra Noland, senior, “San Diego.”

Asha Patterson, sophomore, “Do you see me?”

Jordyn Riley, senior, “Drowning in Sorrow.”

Autumn White, sophomore, “Broken Peace.”

Lynn White, senior, “Stone He.”

Lydia Wiles, senior, “Game Over.”

Heide Yauch, freshman, “Dahlia,” (projected as an interactive display).

The center will hold a Teen Takeover on March 24 from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring live music, karaoke, interactive art experiences, and food. The event is free and open to all teens.