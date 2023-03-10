Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is preparing to host the annual History, Industry, Technology and Science (HITS) Expo at St. Charles High School on Saturday, March 11th, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Science fair projects and History Day presentations created by students will be on display, and an awards ceremony will follow at 5:30 p.m.

According to the announcement, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of HITS-focused demonstrations, presentations, and activities. Among the activities are creating a miniature skimmer or hovercraft and testing it in the hallways of St. Charles, STEAM art projects, shooting smoke circles using a vortex cannon, and creating a model of DNA using candy.

In addition, Maurice J. McDonough High School students and staff will present cultural presentations, the SGA of St. Charles will organize games, and Piccowaxen Middle School’s Science Ladies will work with visitors on creating a simple code for small robots.

St. Charles High School is located at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf, Maryland. The event is free and open to the public.

This annual HITS Expo is a fantastic opportunity for students and visitors to explore and engage with the different fields of history, industry, technology, and science. With a diverse array of activities and presentations, it promises to be an exciting and educational event.