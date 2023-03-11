On March 8, administrators at St. Charles High School discovered a bag of edibles containing suspected marijuana from a 15-year-old student. The school’s resource officer was notified immediately and began an investigation. The State’s Attorney’s Office is being consulted regarding charges and the student faces disciplinary action by CCPS.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Parents are urged to discuss the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain harmful substances with their children. Such substances could contain life-threatening poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with additional details is asked to contact Corporal Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

This incident highlights the importance of having an open and honest conversation with children about the potential consequences of using drugs, particularly in school settings. It is essential to ensure that schools remain safe places for all students.