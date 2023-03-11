The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has released the latest student performance data for the Maryland Report Card. The Maryland Report Card assesses school accountability measures for student performance and grades schools on academic performance and growth, as well as school quality and climate. The data, which was compiled from the 2021-2022 school year, includes an overview of student performance across Maryland, performance results for students by county, and by school.

As part of the Report Card, each school receives an overall score measuring its performance on the state accountability system. The scores indicate how a school is doing in comparison to others in Maryland. Each school also receives a star rating based on a 1 to 5 scale. MSDE introduced this new reporting tool in 2018, and the data released today is the third star rating reporting cycle reported by the state. MSDE paused the Report Card accountability process for school years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the data released today for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), 32 CCPS schools earned three or more stars, with 13 schools receiving four stars and 19 schools receiving three stars. When compared with the 2018-2019 Report Card data, five CCPS schools achieved a higher star rating, while 17 schools achieved the same star rating as the last reporting cycle. No CCPS school received the lowest rating of 1 star.

Data used to measure student performance on the report card includes a review of academic achievement in English Language Arts (ELA) and math, student growth in ELA and math, student progress in achieving English language proficiency and credit for completion of a well-rounded curriculum. The report card also includes data on chronic absenteeism and climate survey. Data for schools on the report card is based on a total possible 100% accountability system.

Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., stated that school system and school leaders will use the data to drive instructional decisions that continue to support student achievement. “The report card data provides an individualized performance report for each of our schools in which areas of improvement are clearly identified. Our administrative teams, as well as the CCPS leadership team, can see both strengths in academic achievement and school climate, as well as areas in need of additional focus to ensure progress is made,” Navarro said.

The breakdown of the star rating by school, by county, and for the state is posted on the MSDE Report Card website. Individual school reports posted to the state report card website include a breakdown of how the school was rated using the abovementioned criteria.

Individual student reports for the Spring 2022 administration of both the math and ELA MCAP program will be sent home by schools with students in the next few weeks. Any student who took an MCAP assessment in ELA (Grades 3-8 and Grade 10) or math (Grades 3-8, Algebra I and Algebra II) with CCPS last spring will receive an individualized report.

The Maryland School Report Card includes a statewide school survey results, which students in grades 5 took through 11 and educators. A composite score provides results based on input about safety, community, environment, and relationships. The survey is administered through MSDE annually.