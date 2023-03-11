The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) conducted an enforcement operation on March 4 in response to numerous complaints received about reckless driving on Crain Highway between La Plata and the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge. The complaints ranged from vehicles traveling at high rates of speed, passing on the shoulders, and vehicles blocking travel lanes to conduct drag race activities.

According to a statement released by CCSO, officers from Patrol Division formulated an enforcement plan to address the complaints and ensure the roadways remain safe for everyone. During the operation, officers conducted a total of 67 traffic stops.

The results of the enforcement operation were concerning, with three drivers sighted for driving without licenses, two operators were cited for operating unregistered and uninsured motor vehicles, and one driver was arrested for having outstanding arrest warrants. Officers also stopped numerous vehicles for speeding, with the highest recorded violation of 125 miles per hour (mph) in a 55mph zone.

The CCSO is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens on the roadways and will continue to conduct enforcement efforts countywide, with a focus on areas where complaints have been received. The CCSO encourages the community to report any dangerous driving activity by calling 301-932-2222, or in the case of an emergency, to dial 911.

The community has shown its support for the enforcement operation, with many citizens expressing gratitude to the CCSO for taking action to address reckless driving in the area. With continued enforcement efforts, the CCSO hopes to create a safer environment for all drivers on the roadways.