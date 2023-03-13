March 11th marked the 15th anniversary of the unsolved homicide of Austin Brown, a 39-year-old resident of Indian Head. Brown was found shot in his residence on Livingston Road in 2008.

At approximately 6 am on March 11, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office officers responded to a call regarding a death investigation. Upon arrival, they discovered Brown’s body, which had been shot several hours before their arrival.

Despite efforts by investigators over the past 15 years, Brown’s murder remains unsolved. The Charles County Crime Solvers are still actively investigating the case and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Crime Solvers organization is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Those who wish to provide information can remain anonymous and can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The family and friends of Austin Brown continue to seek justice for his death. Anyone with any information is urged to come forward and provide whatever assistance they can to help bring closure to this case.