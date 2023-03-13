The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of vandalism that occurred at Owings Industrial Park on two separate occasions, Friday, March 3, 2023, and Friday, March 10. The suspect(s) spray-painted several phrases and graphic images onto the property’s shipping containers, buildings, and vehicles.

The authorities have released pictures of the graffiti, hoping that someone will recognize the tags or symbols and come forward with information. The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on the incidents to contact Deputy Michelle Dawson at Michelle.Dawson@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 23-15372.

The police have not provided any further details regarding the extent of the damage or possible motives behind the vandalism. However, the authorities are treating this incident seriously and working to identify the suspect(s) responsible for destroying property.

The Owings Industrial Park is located at 7110 Industrial Drive in Owings, MD. The police investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on the evenings of March 3 or March 10 is urged to contact the authorities.