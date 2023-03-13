On March 10, an altercation occurred at St. Charles High School involving several students and a teacher. According to witnesses, a group of three students, ages 14, 15, and 16, attacked a 15-year-old student. During the incident, a teacher was also struck.

However, another student, age 15, intervened and began fighting the group of three. The altercation quickly escalated as additional students left their classrooms to join in the fight.

School resource officers and additional police officers responded to the scene to de-escalate the situation and separate the students. Although the teacher who was struck did not report any injuries, some students sustained minor injuries and were treated by a school nurse.

The school resource officer has initiated an investigation, and criminal charges are forthcoming for the four students who were involved in the altercation. Additionally, the students will face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CPL Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434.