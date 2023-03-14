Jadon Bernard Somerville, age 22, at Park Pines Drive in Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

On Friday, March 10, 2023, detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with the assistance of deputies from the K-9 Unit and Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence of Jadon Bernard Somerville, age 22, at Park Pines Drive in Lexington Park.

During the search, detectives located a loaded Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun, four different packages of cocaine (both crack cocaine and powdered cocaine), a digital scale with cocaine residue, and both used and unused packaging materials. Somerville is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction for Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

When the search warrant was being executed, Somerville was at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court for an unrelated case for Possession with the Intent to Distribute. He entered a guilty plea on Friday and will be sentenced later. Upon completion of the hearing, Somerville was taken into custody. An additional search and seizure warrant was executed on his person, where multiple cellphones and a quantity of US currency were located.

Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Somerville was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. He was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS Possession: Cocaine and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm. Somerville was held without bond.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting the citizens of St. Mary’s County from illegal drugs and firearms. Anyone with information regarding drug or other criminal activity is urged to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008 or call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333.