The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) textbook committee, comprised of instructional specialists, parents, and students, has proposed a new curriculum resource for Spanish classes.

The proposed textbook, “En voz alta: Español para hispanohablantes,” written by Carmen Herrera, Paula Hidalgo, Ph.D., and Janet Boring, will be used in Heritage and Native Spanish courses starting in the 2023-2024 school year if approved by the Board of Education of Charles County.

The textbook is designed to support students and teachers with a literary-based Spanish for heritage and native speakers’ pathway and is aligned with the ACTFL World-Readiness Standards.

The proposed textbook can be viewed online until 3 p.m. on April 10, and community members are encouraged to provide feedback to the Board of Education through a feedback form, email, or postal mail. The Board of Education will review the proposal at their meeting on May 9.

CCPS is also considering a new textbook for U.S. history classes. The textbook selection committee, consisting of instructional staff, parents, and students, recommended “U.S. History Interactive: Reconstruction to Present,” written by Emma J. Lapsansky-Werner, Peter B. Levy, Randy Roberts, and Alan Taylor.

If approved by the Board of Education, the textbook will be incorporated into the high school history curriculum for freshmen and sophomores starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

The textbook can be accessed and reviewed online until April 10, and feedback can be provided through an online form. The Board of Education will review the proposal at their meeting on May 9.

The CCPS encourages community members to review the proposed textbooks and provide their feedback to the Board of Education by April 10.