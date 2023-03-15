State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling has announced plans to hold Project Graduation events to celebrate St. Mary’s County high school graduates of the Class of 2023. The events were established in 1984 with the aim of providing students with safe and fun ways to celebrate their achievements while remaining free from alcohol and drugs.

Since its inception, the program has prevented alcohol-related tragedies on graduation night. In partnership with all the county public and private schools, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police-Leonardtown Barrack, St. Mary’s County Government, St. Mary’s County Rescue Squads, the Optimist Clubs, and countless volunteers, graduating seniors and guests will enjoy a night-long party with food and activities at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

In a letter to parents and students, Sterling expressed her gratitude to all the volunteers and community partners who helped make the event possible. “I am grateful to work with all the volunteers and community partners to offer this opportunity to celebrate the graduates’ achievements with friends and classmates,” she wrote.

Project Graduation events will be held each night from May 30 to June 2, with private high schools’ night taking place on May 30, Great Mills High School night on May 31, Chopticon High School night on June 1, and Leonardtown High School night on June 2. Information about the events is available through each school’s senior class sponsor or by an email request to the State’s Attorney’s Office at saopio@stmaryscountymd.gov.

This year’s Project Graduation events will mark another milestone in ensuring a safe and memorable graduation night for St. Mary’s County’s graduating seniors.