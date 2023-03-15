The St. Mary’s County Black History Coalition (SMCBHC) has awarded the 11th Annual Dinah K. Somerville Scholarship to three deserving students who have been accepted to or are currently attending an accredited college, university, trade or technical school for the 2023-2024 school year.

Seniors Lauren McNair, Sydnie Colins and Romeo Norris were the recipients of the scholarship, each receiving $1,000 directly payable to the institution of their choice.

The Dinah K. Somerville Scholarship was established to support students from the St. Mary’s County area who have demonstrated academic excellence and community involvement. The scholarship is named after Dinah K. Somerville, a long-time community activist and leader in St. Mary’s County.

According to the SMCBHC website, the scholarship program is “an important part of our ongoing efforts to honor and preserve the rich history and legacy of African Americans in St. Mary’s County, and to support the education and development of our young people.”

McNair, Colins and Norris were selected based on their academic achievements, community involvement, and essay submissions. The scholarship recipients were recognized for their accomplishments at a special ceremony hosted by the SMCBHC.

Congratulations to McNair, Colins and Norris on this well-deserved recognition!