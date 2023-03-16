The Board of Education of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) honored five students at its meeting on March 14 for their outstanding achievements in academics, personal responsibility and career readiness. The students recognized were Leilani Bynaker of Indian Head Elementary School, Kie Myers of Billingsley Elementary School, Zamira Rodriguez of Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Alexandra “Alex” Powell of Theodore G. Davis Middle School, and Sean Lattany of Westlake High School.

Each of the honorees was selected by their school principal for their exemplary achievements in their respective schools. They were recognized for their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence, which have made a significant impact on their schools and the community as a whole. Sean Lattany of Westlake High School, left, Alexandra “Alex” Powell of Theodore G. Davis Middle School, Kie Myers of Billingsley Elementary School, Leilani Bynaker of Indian Head Elementary School, and Zamira Rodriguez of Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Leilani Bynaker, a fifth-grader at Indian Head, was recognized for her career readiness. She has been attending Indian Head since kindergarten and has earned honor roll every quarter. Her favorite subject is reading, and she loves to read in her free time, especially the series “Baby-Sitters Club.” Principal Shane Blandford praised her academic discipline, growth mindset, and engagement in self-reflection of her learning.

Kie Myers, a fifth-grader at Billingsley, was recognized for academic achievement. He has been identified for gifted services in reading and math and has been an honor roll student since earning traditional grades, starting from third grade. Principal Sabrina Robinson-Taylor commended his character and personal responsibility, saying that he is a thoughtful, kind, respectful, and knowledgeable young man who is always willing to help his peers and teachers.

Zamira Rodriguez, a fifth-grader at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, was also recognized for academic achievement. She has been attending Mt. Hope since the fourth grade and has earned honor roll grades every quarter. Principal Michael Hoffman praised her hard work, willingness to help her classmates, and strong personality.

Alexandra Powell, an eighth-grader at Theodore G. Davis Middle School, was recognized for academic achievement. She has maintained a 4.0 grade point average and participates in the school’s orchestra, National Junior Honor Society, and basketball team. She has also started a nonprofit organization that raises money for water bottles for people who are unhoused and does charity work, including collecting coats for kids in need. Principal Robert Griffiths commended her dedication and involvement in various activities.

Sean Lattany, a senior at Westlake High School, was recognized for personal responsibility. He was chosen for board recognition because of his daily interactions and acts of service, which reflect his understanding that effective leadership is not a position, but service and responsibility. Principal Diane Roberts praised his punctuality, effective communication, and excellent work habits, as well as his kindness and willingness to do the small things to be great in the classroom.

The Board of Education of Charles County Public Schools congratulates the honorees on their achievements and wishes them continued success in their academic and personal pursuits. The Board also expresses its appreciation to all the teachers, administrators, and staff who work tirelessly to provide an excellent education to all students in the Charles County Public Schools.