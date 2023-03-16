The Board of Education of Charles County recognized five staff members for their exceptional commitment to the school system and student success at its March 14 meeting. Every month, the board acknowledges staff members chosen by their school principals who have demonstrated their dedication to teaching and learning.

The following five individuals were honored for their outstanding contributions:

Tanya Ansell of Theodore G. Davis Middle School

Tiffany Gump of Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

J. Megan Maletto of Billingsley Elementary School

Kayla Marshall of Westlake High School

Catherine Powell of Indian Head Elementary School

J. Megan Maletto of Billingsley Elementary School, left, Catherine Powell of Indian Head Elementary School, Tiffany Gump of Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary, Tanya Ansell of Theodore G. Davis Middle School and Kayla Marshall of Westlake High School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Tanya Ansell, who has over 30 years of teaching experience with CCPS, received recognition for her flexibility and willingness to take on new roles. An intervention teacher at the beginning of the school year, Ansell quickly adapted to teaching language arts in the sixth-grade when needed. She also coordinates the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program at Davis and leads restorative circles for CCPS staff.

Tiffany Gump, the music teacher at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, was honored for her contribution to the school’s chorus and orchestra, as well as her involvement in various extracurricular activities. She coaches the school’s VEX Robotics team and Math, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) team, and helped start the indoor drumline at La Plata High School. Gump also fundraises for various programs and participates in community events.

J. Megan Maletto, the instructional resource teacher at Billingsley, was recognized for her contribution to teacher and student learning. She serves as a math resource to 31 classroom teachers, models lessons for teachers, and facilitates math nights for families. Maletto has also been a trainer for Illustrative Mathematics and helped plan the 2020 state regional conference for the Maryland Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Kayla Marshall, a special education teacher at Westlake and a Westlake graduate, received recognition for her dedication to her students and colleagues. She coaches field hockey and girls’ lacrosse, sponsors classes, and is an expert fundraiser. Marshall also revived the school’s Sunshine Committee during virtual instruction, which helped boost staff morale and unity.

Catherine Powell, the school counselor at Indian Head, was honored for her constant communication with students and dedication to their social-emotional needs. She is a trainer for Restorative Practices and has opened her office to counseling interns, providing them with an authentic counseling experience. Powell also plans various school events such as Black History Month trivia night, Career Day, and the anti-bullying poster contest.

These five staff members have shown their exceptional dedication to the school system and student success. They are an inspiration to their colleagues and students alike, and their contributions are greatly appreciated.