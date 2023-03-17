The Board of Education of Charles County has announced that they will be holding a town hall meeting on school safety on Monday, March 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. The event will take place in the boardroom at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata. The meeting will be open to the public and will also stream live on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website and YouTube channel.

Community members are encouraged to attend either in person or virtually and will have the opportunity to ask questions or provide comments. The meeting will begin with a brief presentation from CCPS staff on the topic of school safety, followed by a Q&A session. Attendees are requested to limit their time to two minutes to allow other participants to ask their questions and make comments.

Those interested in participating in the town hall meeting in person or virtually must register in advance. Community members are also encouraged to submit their questions, comments, or topics in advance, and the Board will address submission content during the Town Hall. Interpretation services in Spanish will be available both in person and on the virtual platform.

Virtual participation will be through Zoom and is limited to attendees who wish to provide commentary during the town hall or follow along through Zoom (and not the livestream). In-person participation will require registration on site at the Starkey Building on March 27 by 7 p.m. A sign-up sheet will be posted outside of the boardroom, and attendees are encouraged to sign up prior to 7 p.m.

The deadline to submit advance questions, comments, or topics is 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, and the Board will close the form to collect and research submissions. Proper language and decorum are required at all times, and personnel matters, pending or potential appeals, or comments regarding the actions or statements of individual staff members or the private lives of any individual are not appropriate topics for the Town Hall.

The Board hopes that the town hall meeting will provide an opportunity for the community to engage in productive discussions and ask questions related to education-related topics.