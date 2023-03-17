On March 14, a fight occurred between three students at St. Charles High School during school dismissal. According to school officials, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old initially engaged in a physical altercation, which was then interrupted by an 18-year-old who proceeded to assault the 15-year-old.

School staff and the school resource officer were quickly on the scene and successfully de-escalated the situation, separating the students involved. The three students received minor injuries and were treated by a school nurse.

Following the incident, the school resource officer initiated an investigation, and the students involved will face both criminal charges and disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public School (CCPS) system.

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and we are grateful for the quick response of our staff and the school resource officer to ensure that the situation was diffused without further harm,” said Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Navarro.

Anyone with additional information regarding the altercation is encouraged to contact CPL Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434.