The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team faced the Shorewomen of Washington College in the PTR Spring Tennis Fest on March 15th. The match was held on the road in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Unfortunately, the Seahawks suffered a disappointing loss to the Shorewomen in both singles and doubles matches.

In the doubles category, the Seahawks lost all three of their matches. The singles matches saw the Seahawks lose all six of their matches as well. Although there were a few close attempts, the Shorewomen proved to be the stronger team on the day.

Amber Manspeaker played in the number two singles spot and had a close match against the Shorewomen. In her first set, she only lost 6-4, and in the second set, she fell 6-2. Bella Sterner, who played in the number six singles spot, had a strong comeback in the second set after blanking the first. However, she ultimately lost 6-4.

Credit: Bill Wood

Despite the tough loss, the Seahawks will have the opportunity to bounce back in their next match. On Saturday, March 25th, they will travel to York College of Pennsylvania to take on the Spartans.