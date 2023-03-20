A team of investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal dwelling fire that claimed two lives in the 21700 block of Cabot Place in Lexington Park. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 20, 2023.

According to reports, the first 911 call was received at 1:19 a.m. by an occupant who woke up to smoke and discovered a fire within the basement. The person who discovered the fire and two others managed to escape the two-story home.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Upon the arrival of firefighters, they were informed that two people were still trapped inside the home. The firefighters subsequently located the two victims on the second floor, identified as a male in his late 50s and a female in her early 60s. Despite the best efforts of the first responders, the victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to the one-alarm blaze, which took 40 firefighters to control. Deputy State Fire Marshals remain on the scene and have confirmed the fire originated within the basement.

The victims’ bodies have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for further examination to determine the exact cause of death and for positive identification.

St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission, the local water and sanitary department, is assisting with removing several feet of water from the home to enable investigators to safely enter the property and begin the investigation into the cause of the fire.

A joint investigation between the police agency having jurisdiction and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is standard operating procedure whenever a fatal fire occurs.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.